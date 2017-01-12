New Music Monday (Week of September 25)
Lauren Daigle - O' Lord)
Tauren Wells - When We Pray
KBNJ ANNOUNCES BIRTHDAYS AND ANNIVERSARIES
Each weekday morning we announce the day's birthdays. Then at 9:30am we draw a winner for a smoothie, or smoothie bowl, from The Vine Juice Company, at 5702 S. Staples. Give us a call at 361.855.0975 or 1.888.917.KBNJ and we'll wish you or your friend or family member a happy birthday! We'll also announce your wedding anniversary. Then on Friday afternoon everyone with an anniversary for the week is entered in a drawing for a floral arrangement from Banda's Nursery and a dinner for two from Hester's Cafe & Coffee Bar.
Clergy Appreciation Month
October is Clergy Appreciation Month.
Submit your lead, associate, youth or worship pastor, and throughout the month of October, we'll draw a winner to win daily prize; a gift card to Coffee Waves.
Each daily winner will be entered for a weekly drawing, to win a meal for two to the Saltwater Grill at 2401 Cimarron.
FALL SHARATHON
October. 3rd - 5th
SHARATHON GOAL: $95,000
Today's Verse
“My dear children, I write this to you so that you will not sin. But if anybody does sin, we have an advocate with the Father—Jesus Christ, the Righteous One.” 1 John 2:1 NIV
